Wimbledon 2019: Rafael Nadal books a spot in quarter-finals after defeating Joao Sousa in straight sets

Rafael Nadal defeated Joao Sousa in straight sets to book a spot in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2019. World No. 2 was in an incredible form and dominated the match from start to finish.

In the first set, Nadal took a 3-0 lead before Sousa could bag a single game point. The latter finally managed to fight back and win two games before Nadal quickly sealed the opening set in his favour.

Following that, it looked like Sousa will put up a slight competition for Wimbledon third seed. However, the Spaniard continued to dominate and Sousa had no response. The latter once again took an easy lead and used it to take a 2-set lead in the match.

After a while, Sousa was quite helpless against Nadal’s momentum. He was the first to win a game in the third set. but the bickering hope didn’t last for long. When he had a 1-0 lead, it looked like he might find a way to stay alive in the match. But Nadal had other plans!

Nadal won three games in a row to finish the match in style. He was simply out of the world in today’s match and seemed to have the perfect transition from clay to grass. The commentator even said that we could see traces of vintage Rafa on grass court.

Result: Rafael Nadal beats Joao Sousa 6-2, 6-2, 6-2