Wimbledon 2019: Serena Williams breezes past Carla Suárez Navarro to reach the quarter finals

On Day 7 of Wimbledon 2019, Serena Williams defeated Carla Suárez Navarro in straight sets to advance to the quarter-final. She breezed her opponent with a dominant display and set up all American fixture against Alison Riske.

Serena Williams was incredibly dominant in the opening set. She won a quick lead against Navarro and used it to bag the opening set. Her opponent could barely manage to steal a couple of game points before the former champion took a set-lead in the match.

In the second set, the former champion once again took the lead. However, this time Navarro started fighting quite early on and bagged a few game points. The latter was sharper in her returns and stopped Serena from extending her lead at multiple occasions.

Despite all her efforts, Navarro couldn’t stop Serena Williams from sealing the match. Once again, Serena made sure that no one counts her out. She will now go up against Alison Riske who knocked out World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty earlier today.

Result: Serena Williams defeats Carla Suárez Navarro 6-2, 6-2