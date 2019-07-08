Wimbledon 2019: World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty crashes out of Grand Slam

Ashleigh Barty crashed out of Wimbledon 2019 earlier today after losing her Round 4 fixture against Alison Riske. Despite winning the first set, Barty could not hold onto her lead and 29-year-old Riske fought back to seal the match.

Barty had a convenient win in the first where she was fairly dominant. She used good backhand shots and continued to change the pace of her game in order to get the better off her opponent.

However, the American soon started fighting back and got her first major break in the second set. She took lead soon after the set commenced and then capitalised on to equalise against Barty’s 1-set lead in the match.

Following that, we headed to the decider which was expected to witness a close competition. However, Riske made a stronger comeback and ended the one-sided set with a convenient win.

With this, Barty’s dream to be the first Australian to win the Wimbledon title since 1980 met a brutal fate. On the other hand, Riske who is ranked at number 55 in the WTA rankings, pulled off yet another big upset at Wimbledon 2019.

Result — Alison Riske beats Ashleigh Barty 3-6, 6-2, 6-3