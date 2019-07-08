Wimbledon 2019: Matteo Berrettini’s secret plan to stun Roger Federer revealed

Matteo Berrettini defeated Diego Schwartzman in a five-setter thriller to book a match against Roger Federer. The duo is set to lock horns in Round of 16 of the going tournament.

Although playing against Federer was Berrettini’s childhood dream, the 23-year-old Italian has a few secret weapons stored in his arsenal ahead of the aforementioned match.

Highlights – Lucas Pouille vs Roger Federer

Berrettini addressed the media before his match and opened up about the tactics that he wishes to employ. He received his pointers from Craig O’Shannessy who also works as Novak Djokovic’s strategy analyst.

In his interview, Berrettini admitted that he will be using O’Shannessy’s suggestion in his quest for pulling off a major upset today. He was quoted saying, “The skills I just started to use it, but slowly, like, because I have to work on other things, I mean, more now. But we started, like, a few months ago, and, yeah, I think it’s good for everybody.”

He then went on to add that Federer will easily find a way to reciprocate his challenges. Berrettini further stressed upon his opponent’s calibre and said, “I mean, for top players especially, because maybe Roger, yeah, knows me now, but, I mean, not too much. He can figure out more what kind of player I am, what I like to do. Yeah, tennis is growing. I mean, so I think it’s good.”

Yeah, I mean, I think Roger, I think he doesn’t need this to beat me, but… But, yeah, why not? Yeah, I mean, I’m feeling proud because they are looking at me right now like they are studying me. It’s kind of a compliment, you know, something you have to be proud of. So, yeah”, concluded Berrettini.