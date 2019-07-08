Wimbledon 2019: ‘Maniac Monday’ Preview, Live Stream, match details and where to watch

Wimbledon 2019 matchday 7 is dubbed as ‘Maniac Monday’ and rightly so. Several top players including Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, Simona Halep and 15-ear-old Tennis sensation Cori Gauff is set to kickstart the second week of the tournament.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic is set to take on Ugo Humbert. The Serbian is in a great flow, fairly dominating his opponents in the tournament so far. He is expected to steer clear ahead of today’s match and book a spot in the next round.

Roger Federer will meet Matteo Berrettini today in his quest for the ninth Wimbledon title. The Swiss legend feels that he will face a tough competition today. Berrettini has the potential to challenge Federer’s easy route in the tournament but Federer is still the favourite going into this match.

Wimbledon third seed Rafael Nadal has been absolutely brilliant at Wimbledon. Although he has one of the toughest draws this year, Nadal has shown no signs of slowing down. He may face a tough challenge against Joao Sousa but the Spaniard is expected to come out stronger.

In the Women’s singles, teen sensation Cori ‘Coco’ Gauff will go up against Simona Halep. Gauff has been incredible so far, becoming the youngest ever player to reach Round of 16 at the All England Club in the open era. While many are expecting this new Tennis star to win the tournament, she is up against former World No. Simona Halep.

It will be a little far fetched to expect that Gauff will have an easy win over Halep. However, she can possibly pick a win in well-fought encounter. Former champion Serena Williams will take on Carla Suárez Navarro at Court 1 in order to advance to the further stages of the tournament.

When to watch?

Simona Halep vs Cori Gauff will take place at Court 1 and will start at 11:30 PM SGT.

Serena Williams vs Carla Suárez Navarro will take place at Court 1 and will start at 10:30 PM SGT.

João Sousa vs Rafael Nadal will take place at Centre Court and will start at 08:15 PM SGT.

Matteo Berrettini vs Roger Federer will take place at Centre Court and will start at 11:15 PM SGT.

Novak Djokovic vs Ugo Humbert will take place at Court 1 and will start at 10:30 PM SGT.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune in to the FOX Sports Network to watch Wimbledon 2019.

Fans in India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives can watch the matches on Star Sports (Select). You can also tune in to Hotstar Premium for the live coverage.

Follow Fox Sports Asia for Wimbledon 2019 live updates, fixtures, preview and news.