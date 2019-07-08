LIVE: Wimbledon 2019 — Novak Djokovic vs Ugo Humbert stream, match score, updates, results

On day 7 of Wimbledon 2019, Novak Djokovic will take on Ugo Humbert to book a spot in Round of 8. They will face each other at Court 1 to continue the intensity of the tournament’s Maniac Monday.

Djokovic faced his first real challenge of the tournament against Hubert Hurcakz in the previous round. The defending champion picked the win in four sets to advance to the second week of the tournament.

He will now take on Ugo Humbert who has only dropped two sets in the tournament. Following his win the opening round in a 5-set thriller, he breezed past his opponent in the next two round to set up a match against Wimbledon to seed.

Humbert may not be the favourite to win this match but he has the potential to put up a good challenge in front of the Serbian tonight.

When to watch?

Novak Djokovic vs Ugo Humbert will take place at Court 1 and will start at 10:30 PM SGT.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune in to the FOX Sports Network to watch Wimbledon 2019.

Fans in India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives can watch the matches on Star Sports (Select). You can also tune in to Hotstar Premium for the live coverage.

