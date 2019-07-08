LIVE: Wimbledon 2019 — Matteo Berrettini vs Roger Federer stream, match score, updates, results

Eight times Wimbledon Champion Roger Federer set to take on Matteo Berrettini in Round of 16. The two will lock horns at the Centre Court which was the Italian’s childhood dream.

Federer defeated Lucas Pouille in four sets in order to book a match against Berrettini. Federer was earlier quoted saying that the Italian will be a tough challenge to face. Therefore, Federer hoped that his opponent is a little tired which can then play out in his favour.

Facing Federer at Wimbledon is Berrettini’s childhood dream. However, he is keen on putting up a strong competition for his hero in their upcoming match.

Berrettini hopes to employ his secret tactics while facing Wimbledon second seed. But he is well aware that it is a huge task to overcome Federer at Wimbledon. Berrettini will bring his absolute best to the court in order to test Federer in the latter’s comfort zone.

When to watch?

Matteo Berrettini vs Roger Federer will take place at Centre Court and will start at 11:15 PM SGT.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune in to the FOX Sports Network to watch Wimbledon 2019.

Fans in India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives can watch the matches on Star Sports (Select). You can also tune in to Hotstar Premium for the live coverage.

Follow Fox Sports Asia for Wimbledon 2019 live updates, fixtures, preview and news.