LIVE: Wimbledon 2019 — João Sousa vs Rafael Nadal stream, match score, updates, results

On Day 7 of Wimbledon 2019, Rafael Nadal will take on Jao Sousa to fight for a spot in the next round. Although Nadal is the clear favourite in this match, Sousa can subject the Spaniard to a few challenges.

Nadal is one of strongest contenders in the tournament. He had earlier stated that he will need some time to settle on the court. But the 2-time champion’s play is dominant as ever.

He is expected to meet Roger Federer in the semi-final. However, Sousa may not allow this to be a cakewalk for his opponent. He picked a brilliant win in his last match where he took the match to the final set.

Riding on that momentum, Sousa has the potential of delivering a great match against Nadal in their encounter later today. Will he be successful in turning the tide in his favour?

When to watch?

João Sousa vs Rafael Nadal will take place at Centre Court and will start at 08:15 PM SGT.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune in to the FOX Sports Network to watch Wimbledon 2019.

Fans in India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives can watch the matches on Star Sports (Select). You can also tune in to Hotstar Premium for the live coverage.

