Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic vs Ugo Humbert Live Stream, match details and where to watch

Defending Champion Novak Djokovic will take on Ugo Humbert in the second week of Wimbledon 2019. The two will face off at Court 1 to book a spot in the quarter-final of the tournament.

Djokovic found himself in a comparatively easier draw when seeded players like Stefanos Tsitsipas and Dominic Thiem were eliminated in the initial round of Wimbledon.

Djokovic has dropped only one set in the tournament so far. He faced slightly tough competition against Hubert Hurkacz in the previous round who managed to win one set. The Serbian, however, went on to win the game and continued his quest for defending his title.

His opponent, Ugo Humbert, picked a win in the opening round following a well-fought match. He then cruised past his Round 2 and Round 3 opponents to set up a match against World No. 1

It is fair to expect Humbert to put up a tough fight against Djokovic. However, the latter is highly dependent on his pace which is often unmatchable. Can Humbert pull off a surprise upset today?

When to watch?

Novak Djokovic vs Ugo Humbert will take place at Court 1 and will start at 10:30 PM SGT.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune in to the FOX Sports Network to watch Wimbledon 2019.

Fans in India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives can watch the matches on Star Sports (Select). You can also tune in to Hotstar Premium for the live coverage.

Follow Fox Sports Asia for Wimbledon 2019 live updates, fixtures, preview and news.