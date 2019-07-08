Wimbledon 2019: Matteo Berrettini vs Roger Federer Live Stream, match details and where to watch

Wimbledon second seed Roger Federer will go up against Matteo Berrettini in Wimbledon 2019 ‘Round of 16’. The Swiss legend will take the Centre Court against Berrettini as the second week of the tournament commences.

Federer faced Lucas Pouille in the previous round. The Frenchman tried contesting against the 8-time Wimbledon champion but the latter picked a win in straight sets.

He then went on to talk about his next opponent and hailed him as a tough challenge. “I hope he has no energy left after today[Saturday]. I’m sure he’ll recover. He’s young. I’m sure we’ll see a tough match on Monday”, said Federer.

Berrettini put up a commendable fight against Diego Schwartzman. He bounced back from a set down and went on to win the match in five sets.

He garnered a good momentum in the match which will help him against Federer. The latter used classic forehand shots against his opponent in the previous match. His service game was one of his strengths.

If Berrettini manages to step up against the former champion during the service games, he can prove to be a tough challenge against Federer.

When to watch?

Matteo Berrettini vs Roger Federer will take place at Centre Court and will start at 11:15 PM SGT.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune in to the FOX Sports Network to watch Wimbledon 2019.

Fans in India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives can watch the matches on Star Sports (Select). You can also tune in to Hotstar Premium for the live coverage.

