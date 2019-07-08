Wimbledon 2019: João Sousa vs Rafael Nadal Live Stream, match details and where to watch

Rafael Nadal is set to take on João Sousa to kickstart his second week at Wimbledon 2019. The duo is scheduled to lock horns in Round of 16 at the Centre Court.

Nadal defeated Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in straight sets to book a spot in Round 4. He had a slow start to the tournament and admitted that he will require some time to settle on the grass court.

However, Nadal has only dropped one set in the tournament so far. It took him four sets to beat Nick Kyrgios in a grudge match earlier last week.

Following that, Nadal has been in an impeccable form. He is now expected to meet Roger Federer in the semi-final. His opponent, Joao Sousa defeated Dan Evans in a five-set thriller to book a match against Nadal.

Sousa is expected to pose a tough challenge on the Spaniard. But can he 30-year-old Portuguese pull off a major upset today?

When to watch?:

João Sousa vs Rafael Nadal will take place at Centre Court and will start at 08:15 PM SGT.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune in to the FOX Sports Network to watch Wimbledon 2019.

Fans in India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives can watch the matches on Star Sports (Select). You can also tune in to Hotstar Premium for the live coverage.

