Wimbledon 2019: Andy Murray guns for Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in comeback trail

Former Wimbledon champion Andy Murray won his title at the All England Club before he turned 30. However, he was the last player to achieve that in Men’s Tennis.

This year, Roger Federer, Rafal Nadal and defending champion Novak Djokovic are once again the favourites to win the title. With the early exit of seeded players like Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem and Stefanos Tsitsipas, it can be predicted that the title will once again fall in the hands of one of the big three.

Andy Murray, who teamed up Serena Williams in the mixed doubles, addressed the concern of the growing dominance of the top three seeds. He said that the younger players have not levelled up their game while Murray was away.

Therefore, he believes that if and when he plays Singles Tennis again, he will be able to keep up with the pace of his peers.

“I know how bad I felt in Australia and how bad I felt the last year that I played singles here, and I feel better now than I did then. So if physically I can get back to a good level, my tennis is still fine. I’m sure that tennis-wise I will be able to keep up with guys”, admitted Murray.

He then went on to add, “I don’t feel that the game has moved on and I won’t be able to get back. A lot of the same guys are still there. Why not? If someone can give me a reason why I shouldn’t be able to compete again, then I would listen to it, but so far I haven’t really been given one.”

Murray’s dream team alongside Serena Williams won their first mixed doubles match in straight sets. They will now take on Raquel Atawo and Fabrice Martin in the second round.