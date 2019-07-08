Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer gives his verdict on next opponent Matteo Berrettini

Roger Federer is set to take on Matteo Berrettini in a Round of 16 Wimbledon encounter later today and provided his thoughts on the Italian.

Federer coasted past Lucas Pouille in straight sets, 7-5, 6-2, 7-6, to set up a Round of 16 encounter against Berrenttini at Wimbledon and jokingly stated that he hopes that the Italian will be tired when he comes up against him.

Berrenttini, 23, went the full distance against Diego Schwartzman just two days back in a gruelling 5-set affair that finished 6-7, 7-6, 4-6, 7-6, 6-3 in favour of the Italian.

“I hope he has no energy left after today[Saturday]. I’m sure he’ll recover. He’s young. I’m sure we’ll see a tough match on Monday,” said Federer.

The Swiss ace also went on to state that he doesn’t know Berrenttini very well but added that it bodes well to see the newer, younger talents playing well on Tour.

“I don’t know him very well on top of it.

“So that makes it a bit more tricky, as well. I saw him play a little bit in Halle. Saw his run, of course, in Stuttgart. Now he’s backing it up here again. That’s not easy to do, especially when you’re sort of newer on the Tour,” he concluded.

(Quotes R/T Tennis World USA)

