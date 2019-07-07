Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer claims Men’s Tennis has ‘more depth’ compared to women’s Tennis

Roger Federer defeated Lucas Pouille to book a spot in Round of 16. In the process, he made history by registering his 350th win at a Grand Slam and became the first player to reach that landmark.

Following his match, Federer said that it is difficult for a younger player to win Grand Slams. He stood by his stance when he was asked about his quote later in the press conference.

During the session, Cori Gauff was cited as an example of a young player who’s been dominant in Wimbledon so far. To this Federer responded by saying, “I don’t see a reason why younger women’s players should run into physical issues or not win, you know, tournaments young. I think it’s possible she seems developed. She’s moving great. I think it’s one of her great strengths. And her mind, which is not usually the case when you look at younger players.”

Federer stressed on the fact that the physical ability of a young player can sometimes cause him or her trouble at Grand Slam events. However, he didn’t feel that it played a restricting factor in Cori Gauff’s matches, thereby crediting her for her brilliant games so far.

He claimed to be terrible at the age of 15 and compared his then capabilities against that of Gauff. “I was terrible at 15. Couldn’t be on a court for longer than an hour and a half. I would walk away. I think on the men’s side, maybe at 15 it’s not possible, I don’t think, to go through a Slam. “

He then talked about the depth in men’s tennis as compared to women’s tennis. Federer believes that Men’s tennis has more depth. He cited the examples of his counterparts who won championships at a young age.

“At 17 and 18, what Rafa did or (Boris) Becker did or (Bjorn) Borg did, I think it’s possible. I do believe the depth is bigger on the men’s… side, so you need to beat better players every round, whereas maybe in the past I don’t think the depth was as great”, conclude Wimbledon second seed.