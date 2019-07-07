Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic slams the ‘unfair’ £45,000 penalty against Bernard Tomic

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic defeated Hubert Hurkacz in four sets to book a spot in Round of 16. However, he was not pleased with Wimbledon’s decision to fine Bernard Tomic his entire tournament fees for ‘lack of effort’.

Djokovic addressed the media following his match. He was then asked how he felt about the decision to slap Tomic with a £45,000 for losing against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the opening round. Their match lasted 58 minutes and Tomic was widely criticised for not putting in enough effort.

Djokovic took the opportunity to state that this decision was unfair. He went on to stress on the fact that Tomic is ranked in the top 100 players of the world. Thereby, the Australian deserves to be in the tournament.

The Serbian was quoted saying, “I don’t think it’s fair to take all his prize money away. I have to see obviously his behaviour, movement on the court, how much effort he put in. He deserved his right to be in this tournament. He’s a top 100 player.”

“He’s worked all year to be here. He deserves most of that prize money”, he added.

Djokovic also went on to suggest that Tomic’s opponent on the said day is a strong contender. Hence, it is unfair to undermine either of their efforts. Especially, when one of them is being charged his entire fees.

“It’s not nice for the crowd, the other players that maybe would want to be in the position to fight to get to the second round. But he played against Tsonga, who is a great player on grass”, he concluded.