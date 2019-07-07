Wimbeldon 2019: 6-time winner warns Serena Williams about focusing more on celebrity status

Serena Williams had a shaky start to Wimbledon 2019 but she is now through to Round of 16. She also teamed up with Andy Murray to form a dream team and they made an impressive debut.

The 23-time Grand Slam Champion, however, received a warning from legendary Billie Jean King. The latter spoke to BBC about her growing concerns over Serena’s lack of focus in the game.

King, who is also a close associate of Serena, talked about the potential threat hovering over the latter’s head. She believes that although Serna can never be counted out, she needs to refocus her attention to Tennis.

“You never count her out. Every time she wins one more match helps. Quite frankly, if I were Serena, I would give up being a celebrity for a year and a half. If she wants to win titles, if she wants to beat records, that’s the question. I don’t know what she wants”, King was quoted saying.

The American legend then went on to add, “No more Met Gala’s. Just stop all this insanity because she is trying to be everything. Especially at her age, you have to give up all these peripheral things, if you want to do this. If she is quite happy the way she is then fine.”

King suggested that Serena Williams should take a break from being a celebrity. But that’s only possible if she decides to pay more attention to Tennis.

“I think she really needs to continue working on her fitness and get refocused if she wants to beat all these records, like Margaret Court’s singles record of 24. But if she doesn’t, then she is fine the way she is. I would ask myself now when I look in the mirror, 30 years from now, what do I want to say about myself?”, concluded King.

Serena Williams will now face Carla Suárez Navarro in Round of 16.