Wimbledon 2019: Cori Gauff reveals a special wish involving Beyonce

After becoming the youngest qualifier in Wimbledon’s history in the open era, 15-year-old Cori Gauff revealed a special wish involving pop star Beyonce.

The young teenager defeated idol Venus Williams in the opening round of Wimbledon 2019. She then defeated Magdaléna Rybáriková in straight sets to set up a match against Polona Hercog. Gauff came back from a set down and went on to win the match sporting an incredible comeback.

Following her win, social media was flooded with congratulatory posts about the teen. Coco, as she is fondly known, then addressed the media to reveal her favourite message amongst all the posts.

Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles, had put up a post on her Instagram account. Gauff believes that it is her favourite post so far and is hopeful that Beyonce saw that.

“The most unexpected message I received wasn’t really a message. Miss Tina Knowles, Beyonce’s mom, posted me on Instagram. I was like screaming”, said Gauff.

She then went on to add, “I don’t know, I hope Beyonce saw that. I hope she told her daughter about me because I would love to go to a concert.”

Cori Gauff will now go up against former World No. 1 Simona Halep in the Round of 16. She is positive about her approach and believes that she can put up a tough fight.