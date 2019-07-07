[WATCH] Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal spotted during night out

Right at the beginning of Wimbledon 2019, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were spotted during a night out. Dominic Thiem and Fabio Fognini were also seen sharing the table with them.

In a tweet posted by a fan, the four Tennis players can be seen talking and laughing at a table across the bar. Federer looks like he is having a good time while Nadal is seen making hand gestures in the conversation.

You can watch the video below:

Both Federer and Nadal won their respective matches yesterday to advance to the Round of 16. Dominic Thiem was eliminated in the first round after losing against Sam Querrey. Fabio Fognini was eliminated by Tennys Sandgren in the third round.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will be in action tomorrow. Federer will take on Matteo Berrettini in Round of 16 whereas Nadal will go up against João Sousa.

Video courtesy: Damian J Byrne

