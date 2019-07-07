Wimbledon 2019: Andy Murray reveals how Serena Williams’s accolades are taken for granted

Serena Williams and Andy Murray’s dream team made their mixed-doubles debut at Wimbledon 2019. They defeated Alexa Guarachi and Andreas Mies in two straight sets to win their first round in the tournament.

Following their match, Murray addressed the press and opened up about playing with Serena. He then went on to reflect on her list of accolades. Murray stated that it is difficult to believe that someone enjoys this kind of success for a prolonged period of time.

He also referred to the likes of Roger Federer and said that these players have a competitive drive that’s taken for granted.

“It’s impressive, after the amount of success that someone like Serena has had for such a long period, to still be out there”, he said. “Whatever, eight o’clock at night, having already won singles, just wanting to win and being competitive.”

Murray then went on to add, “That’s impressive. I don’t think people always appreciate how difficult that is to do I think because of what Serena and Roger have done for such a long period. It’s kind of taken for granted a little bit. But it’s impressive.”

“I don’t mean that Roger and Serena themselves are taken for granted. I’m just saying it’s more like the longevity, the competitiveness to keep going at that level. I think that’s what people maybe sometimes don’t always talk about. Maybe sometimes it looks like it comes easy to them, and it isn’t. I know that”, he explained.

Murray stated how important it for individuals to work hard to reach the top and continue to stay there. He sang praises of Serena and Federer saying, “It’s hard work to stay at the top of a sport for a long time physically, mentally. Yeah, for me, that’s what’s really impressive as a professional athlete, just to see what they’ve done.”

“I think tennis is grateful for all that they’ve done, all the fans they’ve brought to the sport. But I don’t think people always talk about that side of things”, concluded Murray.