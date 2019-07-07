Wimbledon 2019: Fabio Fognini says ‘bomb should explode’ at All England Club

Italy’s Fabio Fognini crashed out of Wimbledon 2019 after losing against Tennys Sandgren in Round of 32. Although he tried fighting back against the latter in the second set, Sandgren picked a win in straight sets.

This loss did not go down quite well with Fognini who is no stranger to throwing tantrums on the court. His match was moved to Court 14 and the Italian aired his grievances about the conditions he faced.

In frustration, he then went on to say that a bomb should explode at the All England Club. “It’s fair to play here? Damned English, really. Damned, really. Wish a bomb would explode on this club. A bomb should explode here. The court was not really good”, he said in Italian.

Fognini then addressed the press and went on to add, “Most of the time when you’re on the court, you’re frustrated. For sure, I was not happy about my performance today because I was knowing I have a lot to win in this case, because was I thinking I have a good chance to win.”

Later, Fognini apologised for his comment and said, “Something happen on the court, if I feel sorry for somebody, I have to say sorry. Now I have to be focused on the second half of the season. I say sorry. If somebody feels offended, I say sorry. No problem.”