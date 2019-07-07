Wimbledon 2019: Nick Kyrgios says Tennis is not important

Nick Kyrgios lost against Rafael Nadal in a closely contested 4-set thriller at Wimbledon 2019. After his loss in the grudge match, the Australian went on to say that tennis is not that important part of his life.

Kyrgios and Nadal locked horns in the second round of the tournament. The Spaniard won the match in four sets and went on to say that His opponent has the potential of becoming a Grand Slam champion.

Kyrgiosn, on the other hand, readily disagreed with the comment He said that he doesn’t have the same dedication as the big three. The Aussie feels that he will put in that kind of work when he wants to win a Grand Slam.

He also said that Tennis does not hold that much of an importance in his life. “I’m still going out there and able to bring a level that can compete with one of the world’s best and have chances to win the match. I’m very confident when I’m on the court.”

“I like the way I do things. At the end of the day, it’s tennis, man. Is it really that important? For me, it’s not so important”, he added.

Kyrgios, however, hailed Nadal after the match despite their bitter rivalry. He praised World No. 2 after the match and said, “I think just his ability, he plays every point. He doesn’t take one point off. I feel like we’re the polar opposites. I struggle so hard to just play every point with a routine, have the same patterns.”

“His 1-2 punch, his first serve, and his first forehand is probably the best 1-2 punch in the world, apart from Federer. His ability to bring it every day and compete, it’s special. It’s not easy”, concluded Kyrgios.