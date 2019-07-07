A bomb should go off here – Fognini’s controversial Wimbledon outburst caught on camera

Fabio Fognini has offered little explanation for his controversial on-court rant during his Wimbledon tie with Tennys Sandgren on Saturday.

Fabio Fognini launched into an astonishing on-court outburst during his defeat to Tennys Sandgren, claiming he “wished a bomb would explode” at Wimbledon.

Saturday’s third-round tie on No.14 Court had to be stopped with Fognini a set down to Sandgren due to a disturbance in the crowd.

Fognini was visibly frustrated at the delay and began ranting in Italian until play was resumed, apparently unhappy with the remote venue.

The outburst was picked up by microphones, however, and Fognini could face retrospective action given the nature of his comments.

“It’s fair to play here?” the Italian, who went on to lose the match 6-3 7-6 (14-12) 6-3, said. “Damn English, really. Damned English.

“Wish a bomb would explode on this club. A bomb should explode here.”

Fognini is serving a suspended two-grand slam ban for abusing an umpire at the 2017 US Open, with the suspension to be served if he committed a “major offence” within two years.

A two-set lead for @TennysSandgren The World No. 92 saves FOUR set points to lead 12th seed Fabio Fognini 6-3, 7-6(12). #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/5i5Ey7SVy6 — ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) July 6, 2019

The world number 10 was asked about the scheduling and his subsequent comments in a terse post-match news conference.

“That’s the schedule. The schedule is like that, I have nothing to say,” he said. “The court was not really good.”

He added: “Something happened on court. If I feel sorry for somebody, I have to say sorry. Now I have to be focused on the second half of the season.

“I will say sorry. If somebody feels offended, I will say sorry. No problem.”

An eventful contest also saw Fognini receive treatment after punching his racquet, while he weaved through the Wimbledon crowds to visit a public toilet after the second set.