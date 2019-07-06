Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal headline Day 6, Live Stream, match details and where to watch

On Day 6 of Wimbledon 2019, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are set to compete in their respective third round matches. Federer will take on Lucas Pouille whereas Nadal will compete against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Federer had a slow start in Wimbledon 2019 when he lost his opening set against Lloyd Harris. However, he revived himself and went on to win the match followed by straight sets victory in Round 2. He is now up against his first tricky challenge of the season in Lucas Pouille.

Pouille is yet to drop a set and this match may be the first time when he is not leading in the match. Although he lost his last and only match against Federer back in 2014, this is the golden chance for the 25-ear old Frenchman to announce his potential.

Highlights – Nick Kyrgios vs Rafael Nadal

Before Federer, Nadal will take the court against Tsonga. The Spaniard defeated Nick Kyrgios is a highly dramatic match and is headed to another tough challenge. Many believe that Nadal has a tough draw ahead of him but he is expected to meet Federer in the semi-final.

His opponent, Tsonga, was involved in a highly controversial opening match. His victory in less than 58 minutes led to Bernard Tomic being fined his tournament match fees.

Tsonga’s advancement to the next round was also put under scrutiny. Thus, his performance today will grant him the chance to respond to all those who questioned his talent.

When to watch?

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga vs Rafael Nadal will take place at Centre Court and will start at 11:15 PM SGT.

Lucas Pouille vs Roger Federer will take place at Centre Court and will start at 11:15 PM SGT.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune in to the FOX Sports Network to watch Wimbledon 2019.

Fans in India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives can watch the matches on Star Sports (Select). You can also tune in to Hotstar Premium for the live coverage.

Follow Fox Sports Asia for Wimbledon 2019 live updates, fixtures, preview and news.