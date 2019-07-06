LIVE: Wimbledon 2019 — Lucas Pouille vs Roger Federer stream, match score, updates, results

In his quest for the 9th Wimbledon title, Roger Federer is set to take on Lucas Pouille for a spot in the Round of 16. The duo is set to lock horns at the Centre Court.

Federer’s start to Wimbledon 2019 was not exactly how he would have liked it. He dropped his opening set on the grass court, The Swiss legend then went on to employ his vintage techniques, swift movement and sheer brilliance to breeze past Llyod Harris and Jay Clarke in the previous rounds.

Wimbledon second seed is one of the favourites to win the match against Pouille. The latter lost his only match against Federer back in 2014.

The 25-year-old Frenchman is yet to drop a set at Wimbledon 2019. Could that change today? Or will Pouille fight back to give his best in arguably the biggest match of his career?

When to watch?

Lucas Pouille vs Roger Federer will take place at Centre Court and will start at 11:15 PM SGT.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune in to the FOX Sports Network to watch Wimbledon 2019.

Fans in India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives can watch the matches on Star Sports (Select). You can also tune in to Hotstar Premium for the live coverage.

