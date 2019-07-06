LIVE: Wimbledon 2019 — Jo-Wilfried Tsonga vs Rafael Nadal stream, match score, updates, results

On Day 6 of Wimbledon 2019, 2-time champion Rafael Nadal will take on Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. The duo will locks horns in their third round encounter to survive until the second week of the tournament.

Nadal defeated rival Nick Kyrgios in a thrilling match that lasted for four sets. With his win in the aforementioned grudge match, Nadal avenged his 2014 Wimbledon elimination.

However, his luck with tough draws this year doesn’t seem to end. He will now face Jo-Wilfried Tsonga who defeated Bernard Tomic in Round 1. This match was surrounded by a lot of controversies as Tomic was fined for not putting in enough effort.

This further led to questions about Tsonga which were sceptical about Tsonga’s ability to find a way to the next round. However, the French professional carried the same momentum and defeated Ričardas Berankis in the next round in three straight sets.

He will now have an opportunity to prove himself against Nadal and will look to put up a tough fight.

