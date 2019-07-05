Wimbledon 2019: Nick Kyrgios reveals why he lost against Rafael Nadal

Nick Kyrgios vs Rafael Nadal was one of the best matches at display in Wimbledon 2019. Following the match, Kyrgios himself revealed the factors that cost him his second round showdown against rival, Nadal.

Kyrgios addressed a plethora of questions during his post-match press conference During the same, he took the opportunity to look back at his performance. The Aussie then went on to say, “I thought I started a little slow, but I thought he played really well today. I knew his game plan, I got onto it pretty quickly.”

Kyrgios also highlighted the new techniques that were employed by Nadal during their match. He was quoted saying, “He [Rafael Nadal] directed most of his serves to my forehand. He hasn’t really done that in the past. It’s definitely my weaker return. He was definitely trying to stay away from my backhand return a lot.”

Upon reflection, Kyrgios admitted that Nadal played really well and said, “But I thought just on big points, I mean, he played well. Hit his forehand extremely well. When Rafa plays well, he hits his forehand line extremely well. I thought today he was on fire with that shot. Every time he redirected, he was hitting balls just within the line, so…

“I thought it was a high-level match. Two tiebreaks. I played a couple of loose points here or there. That’s all it takes against a player like that. He was just too good today”, concluded Kyrgios.