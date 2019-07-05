Wimbledon 2019: Nick Kyrgios disagrees with Rafael Nadal’s ‘future Grand Slam Champion’ comment

After winning his Wimbledon 2019 grudge match against Nick Kyrgios, Rafael Nadal hailed his opponent as the future Grand Slam Champion. But the Aussie bluntly disagreed with that claim.

Following his loss against Nadal, Kyrgios addressed the press and opened up about his match. When he was asked about Nadal’s ‘potential future Grand Slam Champion’ comment, Kyrgios said, “I know what I’m capable of. I’m a great tennis player, but I don’t do the other stuff. I’m not the most professional guy.”

Kyrgios is often criticised by Tennis fans and experts for not putting in enough hours into practice. Many believe that he holds a lot of potentials. In fact. his performance at Wimbledon itself justify these comments. However, Kyrgiosdoesn’t buy the idea of him winning Grand Slams in the future.

“I won’t train day in, day out. I won’t show up every day”, said Kyrgios.

He even went on to compare himself with the big three of Tennis. Kyrgios revealed why he does not belong to that league and said, “There’s a lot of things I need to improve on to get to that level that Rafa brings, Novak [Djokovic], Roger ]Federer] have been doing for so long.”

“Just depends how bad I want it. But, no, at the moment I don’t think I can contend for a grand slam”, he further added.