Wimbledon 2019: Rafael Nadal hails Nick Kyrgios as future Grand Slam Champion

After a thrilling 4-setter, Rafael Nadal defeated rival Nick Kyrgios on Day 4 of Wimbledon 2019. Following a prolonged off-court enmity, the two players locked horns in a dramatic encounter.

Nadal lost the second set but went on to exert his dominance in the following sets. In the process, he also avenged his exit from Wimbledon 2014 when he lost against Kyrgios.

Following the match, Nadal spoke to BBC about his match and his opponent. Despite the bitter rivalry between the two players, Nadal took the opportunity to state that Kyrgios has the potential to become a Grand Slam champion in the future.

Speaking about his match, Nadal said, “He is a tough opponent when he wants to compete he’s one of the toughest you can face. Against the top guys and normally against me he wants to try hard, it was very tough.”

Nadal refused to comment on Kyrgios’ arguments with the match referee and said, “I have been aware of everything. I was just next to him, I don’t want to comment on this. Right now it’s an important victory for me.”

Soon after that, he claimed that Kyrgios is brilliant on the court and went on to say, “Sometimes it’s tough to see a couple of things on the court. It’s amazing how good he is able to play and how quickly he is able to forget about these things.”

“Potentially he is a Grand Slam winner”, conclude the two-time Wimbledon champion.