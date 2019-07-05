LIVE: Wimbledon 2019 — Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz stream, match score, updates, results

On Day 5 of Wimbledon 2019, defending Champion Novak Djokovic will take on Hubert Hurkacz to fight for a spot in Round 4. The duo is scheduled to lock horns at Court 1 today.

After breezing past Denis Kudla in three straights sets, Djokovic booked a match against Hurkacz. The latter was eliminated in the first round of Roland Garros 2019 after suffering defeat at the hands of World No. 1.

Hurkacz, on the other hand, defeated Leonardo Mayer in four sets after coming from a set down. The 22-year-old Polish players showed incredible resilience in his last match.

Hurkacz has shot at eliminating Djokovic today provided he can match the latter’s style of play. In doing so, he will avenge his Grand Slam elimination from earlier this year.

Djokovic, however, is relatively under less pressure. The early exit of seeded players like Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev has left the Serb with minimal competition in his half of the draw — at least on paper.

When to watch?

Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz will take place at Court 1 and will start at 09:15 PM SGT.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune in to the FOX Sports Network to watch Wimbledon 2019.

Fans in India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives can watch the matches on Star Sports (Select). You can also tune in to Hotstar Premium for the live coverage.

Follow Fox Sports Asia for Wimbledon 2019 live updates, fixtures, preview and news.