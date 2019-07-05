Wimbledon 2019: Nick Kyrgios almost breaks fastest serve record in ATP history against Rafael Nadal

Nick Kyrgios sent down a thunderbolt that clocked 143mph on the speed-o-meter in his Wimbledon match against Rafael Nadal- just 1mph short of the all time ATP record for a second serve held by Ivo Karlović.

Kyrgios would eventually end up losing in an entertaining 4-setter to the number three seed, but the match certainly threw up a raft of talking points – one of them being Kyrgios’ mega serve.

In fact, the Aussie sent down the serve after becoming upset at losing a challenge for his first serve.

In keeping with the serve narrative, the game also featured Kyrgios’ classic underhand serve as he twice caught out Nadal successfully. However all the power and tricks in the book couldn’t help him at the end of the day as the Spaniard proved too technical for him to overcome.

Nadal would eventually go on to win the game 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6, 7-6 and progress to the third round in the tournament. Kyrgios, meanwhile, stirred up controversy yet again by lambasting the referee for allowing Nadal to take too long in between serves.

There was also an instance of the Aussie smashing a mega-forehand straight at Nadal in an attempt to hit him – something he openly accepted when quizzed about by the reporters after the game.