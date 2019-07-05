Wimbledon 2019: Nick Kyrgios admits he purposely aimed to hit Rafael Nadal ‘in the chest’ during their match

Nick Kyrgios stirred up more controversy after his entertaining 4-set loss to Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon- claiming that he purposely tried to hit his opponent during the match.

Kyrgios faced off with Nadal in the second round at Wimbledon in a gritty contest, taking a set off him en route to a 6-3, 3-6, 7-6, 7-6 loss.

However, the match itself wasn’t without its controversial moments and saw the Aussie successfully execute two underhanded serves that Nadal had no answer to. While the audience lapped that up, they didn’t exactly take well to Kyrgios trying to hit Nadal with a mega forehand in the third set – something that also elicited a cold stare from the Spaniard.

Kyrgios hits big forehand right at Nadal 😲 Nadal was not happy about it..#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/UidAKod19Q — Vicehood.com (@Vicehood) July 4, 2019

Quizzed about his actions after the match, Kyrgios was not remorseful in the least and even went on to claim that he was purposely trying to hit Nadal ‘square in the chest’.

“Why would I apologise? I didn’t hit him, I hit his racket, no? Why would I apologise? I won the point,” he said.

“I mean, the dude has got how many Slams, and how much money in the bank account? I think he can take a ball in the chest, bro. I’m not going to apologise to him at all.

“Yeah, I was going for him. Yeah, I wanted to hit him square in the chest,” he admitted.

Also Read: Nadal talks up talented Kyrgios – but how badly does he want to win a slam?