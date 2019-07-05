Wimbledon 2019: Jose Mourinho explains why Rafael Nadal could have been a ‘fantastic’ footballer

World No. 2 Rafael Nadal won his Round 2 clash against Nick Kyrgios in the much-anticipated Wimbledon grudge match. Although Nadal is hailed as one of the greatest Tennis players of all time, former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho believes that the Spaniard could have been a brilliant footballer.

During an interview with Wimbledon’s YouTube channel, Mourinho disclosed his link with Nadal that dates back to the 90s. During that time, Mourinho used to coach Nadal’s uncle Miguel Angel at Barcelona.

The 56-year-old Portuguese praised Rafa and stated that the latter would have been an incredible footballer. He said, “He is incredible. I am happy he didn’t, but he could also have been a fantastic football player.”

“His uncle was my player in Barcelona in 1996. I know that Rafa can play football and well. So he could have played with his physicality, mentality, and his skill, too. He could be”, Mourinho further added.

Although Mourinho believes that World No. 2 would make a good footballer, he is glad that the latter chose Tennis. He himself is a fan of the sport and was a spectator on Day 4 of the ongoing tournament.

“Thank you so much he wasn’t. Because in tennis he is what he is”, said Mourinho gratefully.