Wimbledon 2019: Serena Williams survives Juvan scare in second round

On day 4 of Wimbledon 2019, Serena Williams narrowly survived against Kaja Juvan. She came back from a set down to beat her opponent in order to book a spot in Round 3.

In the first set, Serena Williams barely managed to win two games before Kaja Juvan could close it in her favour. The former champion struggled with her rhythm right from the start and Juvan knew exactly how to work that in her favour.

Following that, the second set saw classic Serena Williams run on the court with her powerful shots covering the full length of her opponent’s side of the court. She went on to use tricky shots and played with the direction. Juvan couldn’t anticipate the directions initially which then affected her returns.

Before Juvan could get comfortable, Serena took the opportunity to equalise against Juvan’s set-lead in the match.

In the third set, Juvan was the first to take the lead. But Williams won consecutive games to snatch away the lead and turned it into a victory. She managed to win the game despite a scary start and kept her hopes of winning her 8th Wimbledon title alive.

With this, Serena Williams has won her 105th match at Wimbledon. She will also team up with fellow 2017 Wimbledon singles champion Andy Murray to participate in the Mixed Doubles event. They start their campaign on Friday against Alexa Guarachi and Andreas Mies.

Result: Serena Williams beat Kaja Juvan 2-6, 6-2, 6-4