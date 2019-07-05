Wimbledon 2019: Defending Champion Angelique Kerber eliminated in Round 2

Defending Champion Angelique Kerber was defeated by 25-year-old Lauren Davis in Round 2 of Wimbledon 2019. The latter came back from one set down to eliminate Kerber from the ongoing tournament.

Angelique Kerber had a steady start to the match when she won the opening round 6-2. Davis struggled for a little while but manages to win two games.

In the next set, Davis hit back with more powerful shots and used well-calculated placements to equalise against World No. 5. Davis looked more stable on the court. She was careful in ensuring that 31-year-old German doesn’t have access to windows that will allow her to save the breakpoints.

In the final set, Davis capitalised on her momentum obtained from the previous set. Her footwork was commendable and slightly tricky for the defending champion to comprehend her opponent’s next move.

Davis then employed a few trick shots to gain the lead in the final set and comfortably extended it to seal the match. With this, Kerber became yet another seeded player to exit the tournament alongside Naomi Osaka. Davis will now face Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro in Round 3 of Wimbledon 2019.

Result: Lauren Davis beat Angelique Kerber 2-6, 6-2, 6-1