Wimbledon 2019: Rafael Nadal wins against Nick Kyrgios in grudge match

On Day 4 of Wimbledon 2019, Rafael Nadal finally sought revenge against Nick Kyrgios by beating him in Round 2. The duo was engaged in beautiful Tennis before Nadal prevailed as the superior player.

Both men walked to the court and barely made any eye-contact before the match. They were evidently avoiding each other in the beginning. Soon, Kyrgios then won the toss and invited Nadal to serve first.

In the first set, Nadal took a 3-0 lead before Kyrgios could get his name on the scoreboard. Despite Aussie’s good attempts at fighting back, Nadal ensured that he closes the set in his favour.

Following that, Kyrgios looked more fired up than he was in the first set. He quickly took lead in the second set and extended it comfortably before Nadal had a chance to equalise. He won the second set to equalise against Nadal’s 1-set lead in the match.

The duo was then engaged in a closely contested third set. Nadal and Kyrgios were tied at 6 games each and headed for the tie-breaker. Nadal was first to break and then employed his last serve to win the set point. He then jumped about a meter high from the ground to celebrate his dominance.

Kyrgios was the first to take lead in the fourth set. He was once again closely chased by Nadal and took the set to a tie-breaker. He then went on to win the set and avenged his 2014 Wimbledon loss against Nick Kyrgios.

Result: Rafael Nadal beat Nick Kyrgios 3-6, 6-3, 6(5)-7(7), 7(7)-6(3)