Wimbledon 2019: 5 points to note ahead of Nadal-Kyrgios grudge match

When Wimbledon 2019 draw was unveiled, the entire Tennis fraternity was thrilled because of a potential fixture — the Nadal-Kyrgios grudge match. A match that will possibly witness the harsh words turning into fierce play.

And the day has arrived!

Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios have been involved in a verbal spat for quite some time. From calling out each other for their actions on the court to being involved in dramatic matches, the duo’s bitter rivalry has often made headlines.

Despite the hostility, both men bring out the best in each other every time they lock horns. Today will be no different. But its the history behind tonight’s match that compels you to hold onto your beverage and immerse yourself in one of the biggest rivalries in Tennis.

In order to understand and enjoy this impending encounter, here are a few points that will help you look beneath the obvious.

History at Wimbledon

The last time Nick Kyrgios and Rafael Nadal locked horns at Wimbledon, was five years ago. In the 2014 edition of the tournament, Kyrgios defeated Nadal in five sets and the Spaniard was knocked out of the tournament.

While many expected Nadal to prevail, Kyrgios fought like a champion. He had answers for each of Nadal’s attacks and he ultimately subjected the Spaniard to an early exit.

2. Head to head (quite literally)

Nadal and Kyrgios have faced each other 6 times in their career. They both have won three matches each which tie their win to loss ratio — not something that an individual appreciates against his enemy.

Whoever wins today’s match will get a chance to boast about more number of wins until they meet again. For someone who is vocal about his dislike towards his peers, Kyrgios will leave no stone unturned in order to win the bragging rights.

3. 125 days of summer

Nick Kyrgios and Rafael Nadal faced each other back in February 2019, in Mexican Open. Although Kyrgios won the match, it had its fair share of controversies (which shouldn’t be a surprise at this point).

The Aussie employed several underarm serves during the game, including one which was made when Nadal wasn’t looking. This was questioned by Tennis fans and experts around the world. The decision remained unchanged but the spat between the two players reached public forums to express their anger.

4. The ‘salty’ flavour

While many tennis rivalries are confined to the court, this one escaped the boundaries no one expected. Nadal publicly called out Kyrgios for being disrespectful. World No. 2 was quoted saying “He is a player who has huge talent, who could be winning Grand Slams or fighting for the first position in the rankings. He lacks respect for the public, the opponent and himself.”

Kyrgios couldn’t hold back for long and hit back with a nastier response. In a podcast, Kyrgios said, “He’s my polar opposite like literally my polar opposite. And he’s super salty.”

“Every time I’ve beaten him … when he wins, it’s fine. He won’t say anything bad, he’ll credit the opponent, ‘He was a great player’”, he added.

5. A historic moment in the making

Irrespective of your favoured player in the upcoming Nadal-Kyrgios match, the historical essence of this battle will forever be cherished. If Nadal wins, he will take the lead in their head-to-head. He will also nullify the comments made by Kyrgios once and for all. But most importantly, he will avenge his exit from Wimbledon five years ago.

On the other hand, Kyrgios’ win will be an epic reply to all his critics. The Aussie has the potential to become the most dangerous player and a challenger like Nadal will surely force to unleash the beast within. Moreover, one of the sports’ most entertaining figures can use a bagful of bragging rights.

Sports has had its fair share of rivalries, some of which were engraved with golden ink. Amidst thousands of strife, there are only few that can make you ditch your social plans, grab munchies and glare at the television as you witness history unfold. Ever wondered why?

Emotions!

It’s always the emotions behind the matches that make for narratives which are shared in years to come.

This match has the potential to bring months of verbal spats to test. Today, these aspects will fuel the drama behind an unforgettable moment in tennis — the one that will be recalled in conversations taking place decades from now.