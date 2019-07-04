LIVE: Wimbledon 2019 — Nick Kyrgios vs Rafael Nadal stream, match score, updates, results

Wimbledon 2019 is set to feature its most dramatic match as Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios prepare to lock horns today. The duo will meet at the Centre Court to fight for a spot in the third round of the ongoing Grand Slam.

Rafael Nadal was unsure of his form on grass courts and admitted that he will need some time to adjust on the court ahead of the tournament. However, his win over Yuichi Sugita in three straight sets narrated a different story about his preparation.

Nadal’s win in the first round set up his match against Nick Kyrgios. The latter picked a win in a highly dramatic five-setter against fellow Australian, Jordon Thompson.

Ever since their Round 2 fixture was confirmed, the Internet couldn’t stop talking about their bitter rivalry. They have been involved in publicly dissing each other. This grudge match will be the perfect opportunity to test both these men when they are up against an equally fierce and determined rival.

Rafael Nadal is hailed as one of the greatest of all times but Kyrgios, despite all his actions, can be dangerous when he wishes. Let’s see how this match unfolds.

When to watch?

Nick Kyrgios vs Rafael Nadal will take place at Centre Court and will start at 11:15 PM SGT.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune in to the FOX Sports Network to watch Wimbledon 2019.

Fans in India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives can watch the matches on Star Sports (Select). You can also tune in to Hotstar Premium for the live coverage.

Follow Fox Sports Asia for Wimbledon 2019 live updates, fixtures, preview and news.