Wimbledon 2019: Nick Kyrgios vs Rafael Nadal Live Stream, match details and where to watch

On Day 4 of Wimbledon 2019, Rafael Nadal will take on Nick Kyrgios in a much-anticipated grudge-match. The duo will lock horns at the Center court in order to book a spot in the third round of the tournament.

Kyrgios and Nadal have been involved in a heated rivalry off the court. Labelling each other with terms such as ‘disrespectful’ and ‘Salty’, the duo is no stranger to the public verbal spat.

In Round 1, Kyrgios defeated fellow Australian Jordan Thompson in a thrilling five-setter to set up a potential match with Nadal. Soon after that, Nadal defeated Japan’s Yūichi Sugita in three straight to confirm a grudge match against Kyrgios.

Last time Nick Kyrgios and Rafael Nadal faced other at Wimbledon, Kyrgios prevailed and the Spaniard was knocked out of the tournament. Will the history repeat itself or will Nadal find a way to settle the scores in this bitter rivalry.

When to watch?

Nick Kyrgios vs Rafael Nadal will take place at Centre Court and will start at 11:15 PM SGT.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune in to the FOX Sports Network to watch Wimbledon 2019.

Fans in India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives can watch the matches on Star Sports (Select). You can also tune in to Hotstar Premium for the live coverage.

