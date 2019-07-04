Wimbledon 2019: Bernard Tomic slapped with fine for not meeting 'professional standards'

Wimbledon 2019 match between Bernard Tomic and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga landed the Australian in a lot of trouble. After losing his match against Tsonga in 58 minutes, Tomic’s prize money was blocked for not meeting the required professional standards.

Tomic lost his opening match in less than an hour as Tsonga picked an easy win three straight sets as the score read 6-2 6-1 6-4 in his favour. Following that, the referee raised his concerns about Tomic’s lack of efforts during the game.

When Tomic was questioned about his performance in the match, the Australian stated that he wasn’t happy and lacked the effort that he should have made.

The Australian was quoted saying, “I just played terribly. I returned pretty bad. Didn’t see his serve. Pretty terrible match. I think I played as best as I could. It’s just I played terrible.”

Tomic’s full Wimbledon prize money of £45,000 has been blocked as a fine for the Aussie for losing in the shortest Men’s singles match at All England Club since 2004.

This is not the first time when Wimbledon has fined Tomic. Two years ago, he was fined $15,000 (£11,581) for ‘tanking’ against Germany’s Mischa Zverev in the opening match of the tournament.