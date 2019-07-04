LIVE: Wimbledon 2019 — Jay Clarke vs Roger Federer stream, match score, updates, results

In Round 2 of Wimbledon 2019, Roger Federer will take on Jay Clarke at Court 1. Both players won their respective opening matches after coming from one set down.

Federer had a shaky start against his Round 1 opponent Lloyd Harris. While the former Wimbledon champion struggled;led with his movement, Harris took the opportunity to close the opening set in his favour. Soon after that, Federer fought back employing his vintage techniques and won the next three sets with ease.

Clarke, too, had a similar scene unfolded for him. He lost the first set against Noah Rubin but was quick to make a comeback. He went on to with the following sets in an incredible fashion to set up the next round encounter against Federer.

This is the first time when Roger Federer and Jay Clarke will lock horns. With 8 titles, Federer certainly has more leverage as compared to his 20-year-old wildcard entrant. It is a difficult challenge for Clarke but can he step up against the Swiss Legend?

When to watch?

Jay Clarke vs Roger Federer will take place at Court 1 and will start at9:15 PM SGT.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune in to the FOX Sports Network to watch Wimbledon 2019.

Fans in India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives can watch the matches on Star Sports (Select). You can also tune in to Hotstar Premium for the live coverage.

Follow Fox Sports Asia for Wimbledon 2019 live updates, fixtures, preview and news.