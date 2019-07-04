Wimbledon 2019: Jay Clarke vs Roger Federer Live Stream, fixtures, match details and where to watch

On Day 4 of Wimbledon 2019, Roger Federer will take on Jay Clarke to fight for a spot in Round 3 of the tournament. The duo is scheduled to lock horns on Court 1.

After defeating Lloyd Harris in Round 1, Federer admitted that his pace is not up to the mark. He came back from a set down and went on to win the match. Federer admitted that his ‘legs weren’t moving’ in the opening set and stressed on the importance of settling on a grass court.

Federer is in his quest for his 9th Wimbledon title which will see him go up against United Kingdom’s Jay Clarke. The latter defeated Noah Rubin in a similar fashion which makes his upcoming encounter even more exciting.

Federer is the clear favourite to win his Round 2 fixture and is expected to face Rafal Nadal in the semi-final. Will Jay Clarke be successful in hindering the aforementioned plan of the Swiss Legend?

When to watch?

Jay Clarke vs Roger Federer will take place at Court 1 and will start at9:15 PM SGT.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune in to the FOX Sports Network to watch Wimbledon 2019.

Fans in India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives can watch the matches on Star Sports (Select). You can also tune in to Hotstar Premium for the live coverage.

Follow Fox Sports Asia for Wimbledon 2019 live updates, fixtures, preview and news.