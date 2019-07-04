[WATCH] Wimbledon 2019: Fan hilariously trolls Nick Kyrgios during the opening match

Amidst a dramatic 5-setter thriller engaging Nick Kyrgios and Jordan Thompson on Day 2, a fan in the crowd left everyone in splits with his loud comment.

In round 1 of Wimbledon 2019, Kyrgios and Thompson had won one set each. They were at deuce in the third set before the incident occurred. Kyrgios’ first serve was incorrect which prompted the Australian to say, “Can’t buy a first serve!” in his signature loud tone.

Soon after that, his second serve too failed to land legally. A man in the crowd then shouted, “Can’t buy a second serve” in the same tone and the court echoed with the laughter of everyone present. Even Kyrgios couldn’t help but laugh at the witty response of the fan.

Kyrgios went on to win the match to set up a ‘salty’ encounter with rival Rafael Nadal.

You can watch the video below: