Wimbledon 2019: Andy Murray had a heartwarming response to teaming up with Serena Williams

The 2016 Wimbledon Singles Champions, Andy Murray and Serena Williams, will align forces to participate in the mixed-double event this year.

Earlier this week, Murray stated that he would like to play in the Mixed Doubles alongside Serena Williams. The latter soon confirmed that she is available and the duo decided to make it happen at Wimbledon 2019.

When asked how Murray felt about the pair’s first match (scheduled to take place on Friday), he said, “I was talking to my wife about it. With everything that has gone on the last couple of years, you don’t know what’s coming next or what’s around the corner.”

“The opportunity to play with Serena, she’s one of the best tennis players of all time and one of the biggest female athletes ever. It’s something that I may never get another chance to do, and potentially I might not play mixed doubles again so if I’m going to do it once the chance to play with her is obviously brilliant and not something I expected to happen,” added Murray in an emotional tone.

The media was also inquisitive about how this idea was executed. Murray went on to reveal the details which led to his pairing with Serena Williams. “Delgy [his coach Jamie Delgado] had a message from Patrick [Mouratoglou, Williams’ coach] asking if I was fixed up for doubles. He said no. And then, would it be of interest to play with Serena?”

“We kind of chatted about it for a couple of days. I know she had had a bit of problem with her knee this year and both sides kind of wanted to see how her match went before we did the final part. She felt fine yesterday (Tuesday) and I saw her briefly today (Wednesday) – she seems like she is up for it!” confirmed Murray.

Two of the biggest names in Tennis have come together to play in Mixed Doubles, which is probably Murray’s last match in this category. It will be interesting to see what these two individuals bring to the court as a team.