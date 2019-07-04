Djokovic makes light work of Kudla as Wimbledon title defence rolls on

Denis Kudla won the crowd with some bright play against Novak Djokovic, but the defending champion ultimately progressed with ease.

Novak Djokovic eased into the third round at Wimbledon with a 6-3 6-2 6-2 victory over Denis Kudla on Centre Court.

Kudla made defending champion Djokovic work in Wednesday’s encounter, though the top seed clicked through the gears impressively to keep his opponent at arm’s length.

After dropping three straight games at 5-0 in the first set, Djokovic, who won seven break points in total, redeemed himself with some delightful shots in the second.

Two breaks of serve put the four-time Wimbledon champion well in control in the final set, and though Kudla showed some late resistance – much to the joy of the crowd – Djokovic wrapped up the win to book a third-round meeting with Hubert Hurkacz.

Djokovic raced into a five-game lead in the first set, though his charge was stopped when Kudla held his serve before breaking.

Kudla followed that up by winning a third-successive game, but his opponent swiftly regained his composure to round off the set.

A cheeky, through-the-legs drop shot from Djokovic almost caught Kudla cold in the second set, though the 26-year-old scampered to his right to win a point that ultimately proved fruitless as the world number one aced his next serve to win the set.

Having broken serve twice to take a 5-2 lead in the third set, Djokovic looked set to cruise home, but Kudla managed to stall the Serbian with some fantastic shots of his own.

Kudla’s efforts finally proved in vain, however, when he clipped a tame return into the net on the fourth match point.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Novak Djokovic [1] bt Denis Kudla.6-3 6-2 6-2.

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Djokovic – 37/18

Kudla – 22/22

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Djokovic – 13/2

Kudla – 3/4

BREAK POINTS WON

Djokovic – 7/13

Kudla – 2/5

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Djokovic – 67

Kudla – 67

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Djokovic – 80/54

Kudla – 55/28

TOTAL POINTS

Djokovic – 93

Kudla – 56