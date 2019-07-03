Wimbledon 2019: Stefanos Tsitsipas takes a dig at Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka’s post-match press conference meltdown after crashing out of Wimbledon 2019 did not go down very well with Stefanos Tsitsipas. World No. 6 believes that there is no excuse behind any player’s inconsistency, including himself.

Highlights – Yulia Putintseva vs Naomi Osaka

After an early exit from Roland Garros last month, Naomi Osaka was expected to turn things in her favour going into Wimbledon. However, the former World No. 1 was knocked out in the opening round of Grand Slam following which she left the post-match press conference in between.

Her actions in front of the media were criticised by a few who claimed that it was immature on her part to walk out in the middle of the press conference. Tsitsipas, who was also stunned in the first round of Wimbledon 2019, was asked how he felt about such reactions from players.

Also Read — Wimbledon 2019: Former Wimbledon champion compares Novak Djokovic to Real Madrid

The 20-year-old Greek used the opportunity to call out players for making excuses. He cited Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal as examples to suggest that lack of consistency cannot be blamed on other factors, let alone its effects on player’s action outside the court.

“I don’t think that’s an excuse. We’ve seen players my age, many years ago. I would like to name Rafa, Roger, seemed very mature and professional in what they were doing. They had consistency from a young age.”, said Tsitsipas.

He also went to assert that several next-gen players are devoid of the maturity that Tennis greats possessed in their early days. He added, “They always did well tournament by tournament without major drops or inconsistency.”

“Something that we as the NextGen players lack, including me as well, is this inconsistency week by week. It’s a week-by-week problem basically, that we cannot adjust to that”.