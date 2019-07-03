Wimbledon 2019: Former Wimbledon champion compares Novak Djokovic to Real Madrid

Novak Djokovic defeated Germany’s Philipp Kohlschreiber in straight sets to win the opening round of Wimbledon 2019. He will now face Denis Kudla in Round 2 on the third day of the tournament.

Highlights – Novak Djokovic vs Philipp Kohlschreiber

Defending Champion Djokovic appointed former Wimbledon Champion Goran Ivanisevic as his coach ahead of the Grand Slam. World No. 1 stated that he shares a good rapport with his new coach and the latter is comfortable with Djokovic’s intense schedule.

Ivanisevic himself believes that it’s a perfect opportunity for both to align their forces. He admitted that he would have never refused a chance to coach Djokovic and compared him to Spanish giants, Real Madrid.

“When Novak Djokovic calls, it’s like if Real Madrid called you, it’s difficult to say no, unfortunately, I could not postpone the agreements I had taken before so I will be with him only for a week”, said Ivanisevic in an interview with Sport Klub.

The 47-year-old Croatian coach wants to work alongside Djokovic for the long term. Addressing his vision as the Serb’s newly appointed coach, Ivanisevic said, “I hope we won’t stop, that this relationship will continue, we will decide, we will speak, but in the end, this week will be special. It was a great thing for me to be involved in the first training session on Sunday, I enjoyed myself on a tennis court after a year.

Earlier, Djokovic took to his social media accounts to say, “I am grateful to have Goran Ivanisevic on my side of the net. We have agreed to collaborate at Wimbledon and hopefully many more in the future.”

“I am thankful to Marian (Vajda, longtime coach) for supporting the idea to invite Goran and strengthen our team ahead of this important tournament. I have grown up watching and supporting Goran.”

Niki Pilic allowed me to be Goran’s ball boy during his preparation in Niki’s academy for the famous Wimbledon trophy in 2001 – that was a dream come true for a young tennis player who looked up to Goran. Now we get to join forces in the quest here in London,” read his post.