Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer opens up about his unusual route to adulthood

After winning his 17th consecutive opening match Wimbledon, Roger Federer spoke about the sacrifices he has made to play Tennis. He recalled the time when he was doubtful about his struggles as a child and an unusual route to adulthood.

Federer opened up about his teenage days and explained how life was not a bed of roses. He said, “I definitely made a lot of sacrifices, I believe, especially leaving home at 14. I think that was maybe the two years that marked my life in the biggest possible way because I was still very young… I was staying with a different family from Monday to Friday.”

Little did he know that his hard work and dedication will mould him into one of the greatest Tennis players of all time. Early on, Roger Federer was often asked why he restrained himself from partying. That used to prompt him into thinking if all his sacrifices will be worth something in the future.

“In the beginning, I thought – it sounds bad – but [that I] sacrificed my childhood. I don’t feel like I did. In the beginning, you get a lot of questions about, ‘Do you feel like you regret so many things because you left school at 16, went on the road, couldn’t party like a rock star?’

However, Federer was aware of his goals and did not let anything distract him from his practices. He now feels that all his hard work paid off when he grew comfortable in his unconventional journey to adulthood.

“I’m like, ‘It’s not like I never partied. It’s not like I hated my life on Tour in the beginning.’ It’s definitely a bit of a more unusual route to adulthood,” said the 8-time Wimbledon Champion.

Roger Federer defeated South Africa’s Lloyd Harris in the opening round and will now face Jay Clarke for a spot in Round 3.