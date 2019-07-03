Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer explains why seeded players struggled in Round 1

Wimbledon second seed Roger Federer kickstarted his campaign with a win over South Africa’s Lloyd Harris. The Swiss legend came back from one set down and went on to win the match 6-3, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.

Federer lost the first set but employed a few of his vintage tactics which saw him win the next three sets. In his post-match interview, Federer admitted that e was very slow during the opening set and felt that his legs weren’t moving.

The 8-time Wimbledon Champion also addressed the difficulty being faced by several players. Three out of top ten seeds were knocked out in round 1 — Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem.

When asked if these early exits from the tournament came as a shock, Federer said, “It’s almost always going to be a bit of a story. For that many guys to lose early, yeah, you add Thiem to it, yeah, it’s just too many. But I guess it happens. Margins are slim.”

“I don’t know how Rafa is doing, but he struggled early on. I struggled early on. It can happen”, he added.

Federer believes that the shift in the surface is not easy to adapt, especially without practice sessions. Hence, several players including himself are up for a difficult test of adjusting quickly on the grass.

“Like I explained, I think this first week at Wimbledon really tests your, you know, different skill set and your nerves a little bit to that extent, too”, said Federer.

He then went on to say, “Let’s be honest, maybe also especially Sascha and Dominic, it’s not their favourite surface. So that they can struggle maybe is a little bit normal. Dominic did have a tough draw. So it can happen. But it’s definitely surprising.”