LIVE: Wimbledon 2019 — Novak Djokovic Vs Denis Kudla stream, match score, updates, results

On Day 3 of Wimbledon 2019, Novak Djokovic will take on Denis Kudla at Centre Court. The duo will fight for a spot in the third round of the tournament.

The defending champion, Novak Djokovic defeated Germany’s Philipp Kohlschreiber in three straight sets. He was broken at the beginning of the opening set but the Serbian quickly revived himself and closed the set in his favour.

It was evident from the match that Djokovic required a little time to settle on the court. Kohlschreiber managed to take lead a few times in every set but failed to hold on to them.

Djokovic is the clear favourite to win the match and is expected to meet Roger Federer in the finals. With the exit of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev in the opening round, Djokovic has very little competition in his half of the draw.

His opponent, Denis Kudla, defeated Malek Jaziri in straight sets to book a spot in Round 2. Kudla reached Round 4 in Wimbledon 2015 which is his best in the tournament’s history. He shouldn’t be underestimated on grass courts. Kudla’s opportunity to gain points lie in the beginning stages of the match when Djokovic is still adjusting to the court.

When to watch?

Novak Djokovic vs Denis Kudla will take place at the Centre Court and will start at 8:45 PM SGT.