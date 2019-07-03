Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic vs Denis Kudla Live Stream, fixtures, match details and where to watch

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is set to take on Denis Kudla on Day 3 of Wimbledon 2019. The duo will locks horns at the Centre Court for a spot in Round 3.

Djokovic had a tricky start against Round 1 opponent Philipp Kohlschreiber. He was broken in the first set but the defending champion made an incredible comeback. He roared as he picked a win in three straight sets.

The Serbian is up against Denis Kudla who’s best run in Wimbledon witnessed reaching the fourth round, back in 2015. Kudle has had a good run on grass courts but that may not be enough against Djokovic. Kudle will be under more pressure as compared to Djokovic who must be relieved with the early exits seeded players like Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev who were knocked out in the opening round.

When to watch?

Novak Djokovic vs Denis Kudla will take place at the Centre Court and will start at 8:45 PM SGT.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune in to the FOX Sports Network to watch Wimbledon 2019.

Fans in India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives can watch the matches on Star Sports (Select). You can also tune in to Hotstar Premium for the live coverage.

Follow Fox Sports Asia for Wimbledon 2019 live updates, fixtures, preview and news.